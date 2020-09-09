Pacific Gas and Electric Co. expects to restore power by 3:30 p.m. today to all of its Kern County customers whose electricity was recently shut off as a wildfire precaution.
Spokeswoman Katie Allen said the utility had a helicopter in the air at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday inspecting lines. If all the lines looked safe then PG&E will plan to electrify them within three hours, she said.
The threat of wildfire persuaded PG&E to cut power to a total of 638 customers in Kern, Allen said.
As recently as Monday the San Francisco-based company said power might not be restored to all customers in Kern until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
