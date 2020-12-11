Pacific Gas and Electric Company is advising motorists that it will will move overhead transmission and distribution electric lines in southeast Bakersfield this weekend.
The work is set for Saturday and Sunday, with hours varying. PG&E said in a news release that electric service will not be impacted.
However, there will be temporary lane closures and traffic controls near the intersection of Panama Lane and Highway 99 between Wible Road and South H Street. The segment to be replaced begins on Dennen Street, in the Popeye’s parking lot, and continues across Highway 99 for about 900 feet toward Colony Street.
PG&E contractors will use bucket trucks and other equipment to lift crews over Panama Lane and Highway 99 to do the work.