The COVID-19 pandemic is causing customers to stay indoors more than normal during one of the hottest months of the year, which could drive up energy costs.
During the summer, as much as half of residential energy usage goes to cooling the home.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company encourages customers to consider five ways to lower air conditioning costs and still stay cool indoors this summer.
1. Add layers to windows: Use shade coverings and awnings and the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home
2. Replace filters as needed: Clean and/or replace air filters monthly to improve energy efficiency and reduce
3. Close your shades in the summer: Sunlight passing through windows heats the home and makes the air conditioner work harder
4. Clear the area around AC unit: The air conditioning unit will operate better if it has plenty of room to breathe
5. Cool down with a fan: Fans keep air circulating, allowing the thermostat to be raised several degrees and stay just as comfortable while reducing air conditioning costs. However, remember to turn them off when leaving the room.
Customers looking to make energy improvement updates to their homes or do maintenance on their air conditioning systems are encouraged to learn more about the Comfortable Home Rebates Program. The program connects customers to rebates and helps them stay comfortable by keeping their air conditioner in top shape for the summer.
PG&E also funds the operation of existing county- or city-run cooling centers throughout the state. To find a Cooling Center near you, call your local city or county government, PG&E’s toll-free Cooling Center locator line at 1-877-474-3266, or visit pge.com/coolingcenters.
For more tips on how to save energy this summer, visit pge.com/summer.
