For those Kern County residents who like to use more natural gas to heat their home up during the cold temperatures Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering tips for customers on how to help save energy and money.
“We want to make sure our customers have the tools to reduce usage and equip them with easy ways to manage cold-weather energy costs and stay safe this winter as temperatures continue to dip,” said Vincent Davis, PG&E's Senior Director of Customer Energy Solutions.
Here are a few ways to save energy this winter by PG&E:
- Lower your thermostat when away: You can save about 2 percent of your heating bill for each degree that you lower the thermostat (if the turndown lasts a good part of the day or night). Turning down the thermostat from 70°F to 65°F, for example, saves about 10 percent.
- Control water temperature: Set your water heater thermostat at 120°F or lower. This way you'll reduce the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain your hot water by not overheating it.
- Test air ducts for leaks: In a typical house, 20 to 30 percent of the air that moves through the duct system is lost due to leaks, holes and poorly connected ducts.
- Install proper caulking and weather-stripping: Sealing air leaks around your home and adding insulation can help your home be more comfortable and energy efficient and provide up to a 10 percent savings on your annual energy bills.
- Discount programs: Qualifying customers can apply for a monthly discount through the California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE) or the Family Electric Rate Assistance Program (FERA).
In addition PG&E is also offering tips on how to stay safe when using fuel-burning appliances. Appliances such as gas furnaces, ovens, stoves, and water heaters can increase risk of carbon monoxide leaks when they are not turned off or working properly, according to PG&E.
The following are tips on how to stay safe during winter:
- Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, such as generators, barbecues, propane heaters and charcoal.
- Place space heaters on level, hard, nonflammable surfaces, not on rugs or carpets.
- Don’t put objects on space heaters or use them to dry clothes or shoes.
- Turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.
- Keep all flammable materials at least three feet away from heating sources and supervise children when a space heater or fireplace is being used.
For more tips visit www.pge.com/winter.
