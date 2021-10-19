PG&E notifies local residential customers of upcoming switch to time-of-use rates

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is notifying 26,000 of its Kern County residential customers that, unless they take action soon, they will be paying higher or lower rates for their electricity depending on when they use it.
The "time of use" rate plan mandated by state regulators charges PG&E customers more money per unit of energy consumed between 4 and 9 p.m. daily, and less the rest of the day. PG&E customers will pay no more than 7 percent more for electricity at peak times during the winter, and no more than 23 percent more during the summer.
San Francisco-based PG&E doesn't earn more money or less under the program, which is designed to encourage people to use less electricity during the five hours per day when power is less available and demand is generally higher.
Not all PG&E customers will be moved to the default time-of-use rate. Those enrolled in a medical-baseline program won't be switched over and neither will those with discounted rates, people living in a designated hot climate zone or customers who've lived at their current address for less than 12 months. But starting in February, the transition will affect ratepayers on a standard tiered energy plan, in which they pay more per unit of energy the more they use.
The transition to TOU energy pricing will continue to be rolled out in stages based on geography. Ultimately, the change is expected to affect about 2.5 million customers in PG&E's territory.
For those who change over, PG&E encourages money-saving practices like running appliances during non-peak hours, before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m. The degree to which customers succeed will determine whether their monthly power bills go up or down.
During their first year under TOU pricing, however, customers will be shielded from the financial consequences: If they pay more than they would have under their previous tiered rate, their accounts will be credited the difference. But that guarantee ends after a year.
All California's investor-owned utilities are going through the same process of switching most of their customers to time-of-use rates. The idea is to better align patterns of electricity use with times when renewable energy such as photovoltaic solar power is in greater supply.
PG&E's default transitions to time-of-use pricing started in October of last year. By mid-May, only 17 percent of PG&E's general customers had opted out of the TOU program, the utility said. In Kern, about 55 percent of those switched over by that time had declined to participate in the TOU program, and all of them were customers with rooftop solar. In all, nearly 40,000 of its residential customers in Kern were on a TOU plan.
Information about the rate transition is available online at www.pge.com/toutransition. Also, PG&E customers who want to look at a customized rate-plan comparison can do so at www.pge.com/TOUchoice.
Customers who want the utility's help selecting a rate plan, or who wish to opt out of the TOU program and instead sign up with a different plan, may do so by contacting the utility at 866-743-7945.