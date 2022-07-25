 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PG&E notches key court victory in local defamation case

Gas Line Explosion 2

A reader submitted this photo of a gas line explosion near Wible Road in rural south Bakersfield on Nov. 13, 2015. The driver of the digger that struck the gas line was killed. A lawsuit connected to the incident ended Friday.

 Provided

The $1.2 billion lawsuit against PG&E claimed the utility lied and defamed a local business to cover up its own wrongdoing following a deadly explosion south of Bakersfield.

A local jury disagreed Friday, handing PG&E a key victory in Kern County Superior Court.

Coronavirus Cases