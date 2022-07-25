PG&E notches key court victory in local defamation case

The $1.2 billion lawsuit against PG&E claimed the utility lied and defamed a local business to cover up its own wrongdoing following a deadly explosion south of Bakersfield.
A local jury disagreed Friday, handing PG&E a key victory in Kern County Superior Court.
The legal dispute began nearly seven years ago, when towers of flame rose into the air near Wible and Houghton roads.
Fire surging from a ruptured high-pressure natural gas pipeline owned by PG&E left one man dead, two women seriously burned and a newly built dream home completely destroyed.
Heavy equipment operator Joseph Michael Ojeda, working a project for McFarland-based Big N Deep Agricultural, never had a chance after his bulldozer apparently ruptured the gas line, sparking the inferno.
Following the fire, PG&E sent out a news release pointing a finger at Big N Deep owner Jeff Alexander, who sued the giant utility for defamation.
The complaint alleged PG&E caused substantial financial damage to Alexander and his business by sending what it contended was a flawed press release to area news organizations.
"The press release characterizes Alexander as a habitual violator with 'complete disregard for the law'; who conducts illegal and dangerous excavations resulting in one fatality and a number of serious injuries," the complaint stated.
According to the complaint, PG&E claimed:
• that Alexander "repeatedly conducted illegal and unsafe excavations in Kem County," including the Nov. 13, 2015, fatal dig south of Bakersfield.
• that "Alexander's illegal excavations have resulted in at least one fatality and a number of serious injuries";
• and that Alexander has "complete disregard for the law."
Following its win in court, PG&E released a statement saying the safety of its customers, employees, contractors and the communities it serves is its top priority.
"The tragic incident that led to this lawsuit is a reminder that the State of California requires all individuals conducting excavation to do so in adherence to all safe digging laws," PG&E said.
"PG&E brought this action to get a restraining order preventing the defendant Big N Deep Agricultural from conducting unsafe excavations in Kern County and for damages. After this action was filed, PG&E issued a press release informing the community of the incidents that led to this lawsuit. We appreciate the time and consideration given to this matter by the jury and believe they came to the right decision."
R. Rex Parris, one of Alexander's attorneys, said Monday the deck was stacked in favor of the giant utility over his client.
"I was in the hospital with COVID as of Thursday," he said. "I had a temperature of 104."
The judge, he said, would not grant a continuance. As a result, an associate with a few hours' notice had to provide closing arguments.
Parris also complained that extensive evidence of past wrongdoing by PG&E in connection to the deadly San Bruno gas explosion and the even more deadly Paradise wildfire was ruled by the court as prejudicial and therefore not admissible as evidence.
But they're not done yet, he said.
"We will appeal it," Parris said.
"It's not easy taking on giants."