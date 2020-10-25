Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says 627 Kern County customers, including 32 Medical Baseline customers, could lose power Sunday as the utility de-energizes certain electrical lines before of high winds and dry conditions.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff is expected to impact about 361,000 customers in targeted portions of 36 counties, according to PG&E.
Additionally, PG&E said that some customers who were previously notified about a potential PSPS won't see their power turned off as weather conditions in their areas became more favorable.
Weather is expected to improve Monday for the majority of the customers and by Tuesday for the rest, PG&E reported.