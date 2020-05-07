PG&E is calling on customers to update their contact information before wildfire season — and before there might be a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
The utility needs to know if you have changed your cell phone number, and if you have a preferred email address, because it will contact you multiple times before a scheduled shutoff, it said in a news release.
Contact PG&E at www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by call the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589. Customers are asked to list multiple ways to contact them, including phone numbers, mobile phone numbers and email addresses.
Some 57,000 customers are expected to receive postcards this week asking them to update missing or incomplete contact information, PG&E says.
And if your home or business gets PG&E but you're not the account holder, you can still sign up for alerts by your ZIP code at www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts.
PG&E reminds people to:
• Have an emergency plan, review it with your friends, family and neighbors, and practice evacuations
• Check in with your elderly neighbors and friends who may have special needs.
• Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate
• Prepare an emergency supply kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, medications and other critical supplies.
• Customers concerned about pet safety during a PSPS should identify which kennels, shelters or veterinarians can care for pets during an emergency ahead of time
• Clear defensible space around your home or business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.