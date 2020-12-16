Pacific Gas and Electric Co. will hold a virtual town hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide an overview of its work to prevent wildfires and its Public Safety Power Shutoff events this year.
The town hall is to include a brief presentation and a chance to ask questions and provide comments.
The event can be accessed through the link or dial-in below or through PG&E’s website, www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars. Click this link to join: https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3 Toll-Free Attendee Dial-in: (844) 738-1853. Conference ID: 9968387