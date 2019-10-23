Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said Wednesday it expects to cut power to 33 Kern County customers starting at 1 a.m. Thursday, down from the 75 it anticipated as recently as Tuesday.
The shutoffs planned for Bakersfield, Arvin and Lebec are considered preemptive measures based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather — conditions that raise the risk of wildfires.
The cutoffs are not expected to last past noon Thursday.
Other parts of California that could also lose power include the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Bay and San Mateo County.
This would be the second time PG&E has taken the extraordinary and controversial step of intentionally cutting off power to its customers as a way to lower chances that its equipment will spark wildfires, as has happened in recent years.
This story will be updated.
Geez, at this point they might as well just inform directly the 33 who they are.
