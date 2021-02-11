While you're celebrating Valentine's Day — perhaps outdoors because of the pandemic — PG&E is reminding the public to keep balloons secure, weighted down and indoors, and not let them float into power lines.
Why? Bakersfield had the highest number of metallic balloon-related outages impacting the largest number of customers in 2020 in all of PG&E's service area, according to the utility. PG&E dealt with 31 balloon-related outages impacting more than 15,500 customers last year.
“Over the past year, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of balloons floating into our power lines and causing outages, and we suspect that there could be a correlation to the pandemic and the advent of creative at-home celebrations," Ken Wells, PG&E's vice president of electric distribution, said in a statement. "Metallic balloons are an easy way to make at-home celebrations more festive, but nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage (for) you, your friends or your neighbors.”
PG&E issued these safety tips:
• “Look Up and Live!" Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.
• Make sure helium-filled metallic balloons are securely tied to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent them from floating away. Never remove the weight.
• When possible, keep metallic balloons indoors. Never permit metallic balloons to be released outside, for everyone's safety. Do not bundle metallic balloons together.
• Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite, drone or toy that becomes caught in a power line. Leave it alone, and immediately call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
• Never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air. Always assume downed electric lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Stay far away, keep others away and immediately call 911 to alert the police and fire departments.