Pacific Gas and Electric Company is urging customers to conserve energy over the three-day Labor Day weekend.
According to a news release, the state’s grid operator has issued a Flex Alert because of high temperatures being forecast — Bakersfield is predicted to hit near 110 degrees this weekend — and the anticipated increased power demand that will follow.
In a news release, PG&E said that the California Independent System Operator has given no indication that rotating power outages will be required this weekend. Outages were an issue last month when the state underwent a heatwave and temperatures in Kern County soared into the triple digits.
Regardless, PG&E is asking customers this weekend to reduce energy use from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The company said that, by doing so, customers can help make sure the state has enough supply to meet demand for electricity.
Here are some tips PG&E has provided to customers in an effort to conserve power:
• Avoid using electrical appliances and devices in the late afternoon and into the evening. The company said tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time should be put off from 3 to 9 p.m.
• Adjust thermostats to 78 degrees or higher or turn then off if you will be away from home. When possible, use a fan instead of air conditioning.
• Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
• Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes. PG&E said the average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.
• Keep refrigerators full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator, if you have one.
• Avoid using the oven. Instead, the company recommends cooking on a stove, using a microwave or grilling outside.
• Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
Other safety tips PG&E suggests:
• Plan ahead. Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.
• Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.
• Check in on elderly or frail people.
• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, even when you’re not thirsty.
• Stay cool. Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.
• Also, stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.
In case of a power outage, PG&E recommends:
• Keeping important numbers such as hospital, fire department, police, friends and relatives, near the phone.
• Keep battery-operated flashlights, radios and extra batteries on hand.
• Gather non-perishable food that doesn’t require cooking. Also, carry a manual can opener.
• Freeze water-filled plastic jugs to make blocks of ice. Place them in the fridge and freezer to help prevent food from spoiling.
• If you have a generator, make sure a licensed electrician properly installs it. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to PG&E crews, the company said.
