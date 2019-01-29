Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.'s Tuesday bankruptcy filing may soon mean higher utility bills for local customers.
The utility company did not specifically address the possibility of higher bills, but PG&E did say the California Public Utilities Commission determines rates based on regulatory actions, financial market changes and environmental requirements, among other factors.
“This is a long process that we're just announcing today and we can't speculate on what changes, if any, could result,” the company said on its website.
PG&E's 16 million customers include some 850,000 within the Kern Division, which covers Kern County and parts of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.
For the time being, the company encourages customers to pay their bills in the same manner as always. PG&E said it does not expect any disruptions to electric or gas service due to the filings.
The company has filed motions requesting authorization to continue paying wages and providing health care and other benefits to its employees. That includes some 500 employees in the Kern County area, PG&E said.
“I know that our 24,000 dedicated employees remain steadfastly focused on delivering safe and reliable natural gas and electric service,” said Interim CEO John Simon. “Each day I see the hard work and resilience of our team, and I thank them for their continued dedication to working safely and delivering for our customers.”
The company said it remains focused on delivering its services safely even as it fields customer complaints.
“Our most important responsibility is and must be safety, and that remains our focus,” Simon said. “We also intend to work together with our customers, employees and other stakeholders to create a more sustainable foundation for the delivery of safe, reliable and affordable service in the years ahead.”
For more information about the bankruptcy filings, visit pge.com/reorganization.
