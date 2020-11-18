In the face of criticism from public advocates, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. argued this week it doesn't deserve to be fined for its failure last year to provide all its customers the advance notice required before shutting off their power as wildfire conditions worsened.
The San Francisco-based company wrote in a brief to the California Public Utilities Commission that the power cutoffs could have been handled better for the benefit of customers with medical needs and others but that it did not "so violate the law as to require the imposition of penalties."
PG&E acknowledged in the brief it failed to warn a little less than 3 percent of its customers affected that they were about to lose power in October 2019. It also confirmed its website was down part of the time between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12. But it said that its "good-faith efforts both before, during, and after the event render penalties both unnecessary and inappropriate."
But the CPUC's Public Advocates Office, which also submitted a brief Tuesday, argued PG&E should be fined $165.7 million for implementing power shutoffs of a scale it was unprepared to handle and then being unrepentant about its failures.
It said the utility neglected to notify hospitals, police stations and others at least two days in advance, as required by the CPUC. It noted that the 3 percent of customers PG&E referred to, about 50,000 people, got no advance notice at all — while 20 percent didn't get the 24 hours' notice they're supposed to get.
"Accepting accountability is one way that PG&E can improve its operations and improve its safety," the advocates office wrote.
But PG&E, besides arguing there's no evidence it did anything wrong, said the events surrounding the power shutoffs were unprecedented and that it will do better next time.
"We have continued to improve our systems, and we aim for 100 percent success," it stated.
An administrative law judge with the CPUC has until about February to make a decision on whether to fine the utility, and if so, how much. That decision would become final 30 days later unless a commissioner intervenes by proposing an alternative proposal, which in that case would go later before the full commission.
Last year, after being found legally liable for damage from wildfires sparked by its equipment, PG&E initiated nine power outages, called Public Safety Power Shutoffs, during very hot, dry or windy conditions. Three of the PSPS events affected people and businesses in Kern.
Earlier this year the utility introduced measures intended to make its PSPS events shorter, less frequent and "smarter" for its customers. These include a "sectionalizing device" that can isolate shutoffs and minimize geographic areas affected by shutoffs.