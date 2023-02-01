 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PG&E announces rebate for used EV vehicles

20210527-bc-electricvehicles (copy)

Ollie Danner shares his knowledge of charging stations available to electric vehicle owners. He is charging his Chevy Bolt at The Grove Apartments, on Fruitvale Avenue in this May 26, 2021 photo.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian / File

Pacific Gas & Electric company announced Wednesday that its customers qualify for a discount upon purchase of a used electric car.

Titled the Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program, customers can receive a $1,000 to $4,000 rebate when they either buy or lease a pre-owned all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid EV.

Coronavirus Cases