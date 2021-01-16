Some electric customers in Kern County may lose power Monday night because of public safety shutoffs due to expected high winds, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported.
In Kern, 762 customers may be affected, 39 of those being customers using life-sustaining medical equipment. Notifications started Saturday afternoon by text message, e-mails and automated phone calls, PG&E said.
High winds from an offshore weather system may cause flying debris and vegetation that could knock down power lines and cause fires. Other counties affected include Calaveras, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Tuolumne.
PG&E said it will restore power when severe weather conditions ease.