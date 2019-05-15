The man at the center of a simmering scandal involving the Kern High School District’s alleged misuse of a police information database has filed a request to make private his personnel records.
A petition filed in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday by Attorney Seth O’Dell on behalf of his client, Jerald Wyatt, is asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the district to prohibit the release of Wyatt’s files as part of public records requests.
The document seeks a writ - or court order - directing the district to remove any documents from Wyatt’s personnel file that had been placed there by the district in violation of the Public Safety Officers Bill of Rights.
In an emailed statement, KHSD said "the matter will be evaluated by the court and a ruling will be issued."
As part of a new state law - SB 1421 - officer personnel records relating to officer misconduct and use of force must be provided as part of public records requests.
O’Dell declined to publicly comment on the petition.
The petition says Wyatt received a letter from KHSD in April saying that the district had found documents in his personnel file that were applicable for public records requests and that if he wished to prevent these records from being given, he had to provide KHSD with a copy of a court-issued protective order.
When Wyatt looked at his file, he was surprised to find a document there that he had found in the past and requested be removed by the district, as it violated legal procedures, according to the petition. The district subsequently removed the document after they had “admitted to violating those procedures,” the petition said.
No details were provided in the petition regarding the nature of this document.
Wyatt, who was a senior police officer for the district's police department, was in the process of being hired at the Kern County District Attorney’s Office when the document was originally discovered.
Wyatt currently is involved in a civil lawsuit against the district along with two other former employees in the KHSD police department: ex-Police Chief Joseph Lopeteguy and senior officer Gilbert Valdez.
The lawsuit alleges that district officials retaliated against them for blowing the whistle in 2015 on the KHSD’s alleged misuse of the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.
The system, known as CLETS, is used to run background checks on individuals, and is accessible to law enforcement and select administrators only. It is supposed to be used when there’s a legitimate law enforcement reason to look up information.
However, KHSD administrators allegedly were using the system to run license plates on students and conduct background checks on potential employees, according to police reports.
Lopeteguy reported this activity after becoming suspicious about the system’s use and having Wyatt and Valdez investigate.
That lawsuit is expected to go to trial in November, according to court records.
The Kern High School District has received multiple public records requests seeking police records under SB 1421. The District has identified documents responsive to a majority of the requests and has attempted to comply with its obligations under the California Public Records Act and SB 1421. Mr. Wyatt has filed a temporary restraining order seeking to preclude the District from producing documents to the requesting parties. The matter will be evaluated by the court and a ruling will be issued.
(1) comment
It appears the retaliation continues.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.