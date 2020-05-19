In more than three decades of living downtown, Lamar Brandysky has seen several theatrical productions performed on the stage at Jastro Park, a few blocks from his 20th Street home.
The stage these days, however, seems to have lost its former glory. It is mostly populated by the homeless and has fallen into disrepair.
On a recent visit to the park, Brandysky noticed an area of the stage where a fire had been lit and hypodermic needles were lying on the ground. He also noticed missing balusters and roof tiles. On another day, he saw a homeless person pitching a tent inside the structure.
"I thought, 'This is going to lead to more wreck and ruin," said the retired county worker. "I would hope it could be restored and be a pretty place where people would want to take graduation pictures."
He has drafted a petition calling on city councilman Andrae Gonzales to ask the city to set aside some seed money for the repairs, in the hopes the structure could be spruced up in time for its 100th anniversary in 2027.
Henry Jastro, the park's namesake, was a Jewish immigrant from Poland who eventually settled in Bakersfield and, among other things, was a county supervisor for more than two decades. According to a history of Jastro, written by local historian Gilbert Gia, his will contained instructions to build a bandstand at Jastro City Park, which his daughters carried out.
Gia wrote: "Above the bandstand’s facade are the words 'From Henry A. Jastro to the People of Bakersfield.' His generous gift was acknowledged for years, but over time Bakersfield’s memory faded."
A footnote in Gia's writing cites the April 23, 1927 issue of The Bakersfield Californian as reporting the bandstand was designed by Charles H. Biggar and built by Henry Eissler, "and is faced with Indiana limestone. Speakers at the dedication of May 1 were Mayor L.K. Stoner and Alfred Harrell, who characterized himself as 'a life-long friend of Jastro.'"
The Jastro amphitheater is one of three in Bakersfield parks; the other two are at Jefferson Park and Beale Park, where the Beale Park Band for years has put on a summer concert series.
"I’ve been wanting to see that stage restored for quite some time now," said Gonzales, who said he planned to get it on a list of capital improvement projects for the next fiscal years. "I love Jastro Park and it’s one of the oldest parks in the city. It is a gem for sure and something we need to preserve."
However, it's unclear what the city's finances will allow for in light of COVID-19, Gonzales said. The City Council is set to start budget talks this week.
Because of the structure's age and history, even minor improvements to it would likely need the approval of the local historical society, and the structure would likely need to be wheelchair-accessible and earthquake compliant, said Dianne Hoover, head of the city's recreation and parks department.
Hoover said the Jastro stage isn't typically rented for events as amplified sound at the park is prohibited do to the proximity to residences. However, occasionally exceptions are made with residents' permission.
Brandysky, who sat on a committee that helped devise the plans for what is now the Mill Creek Park and corridor, said he hopes the petition will be the start of something better for Jastro Park.
"When the park is full of families and the splash park has dozens of kids playing, that’s the intention of parks. If they become encampments for homeless people, families won't take their little kids there," he said.
Brandysky said he is not against the homeless, as he worked with that population during his career with the county Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Department. But he believes that once a public structure starts to fall into disrepair, it tends to attract more destruction.
However, now that the city and county have built more homeless shelter space, he said, the time seems right to refocus on the park and its historical structure.
