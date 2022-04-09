Petal paradise: Despite drought, wildflowers in Kern hanging tough

California has so much going for it, it almost feels like an embarrassment of riches: The mountains, the valleys, the forests, the deserts, the shoreline — and yes, the wildflowers — are, for most Californians, love at first sight.
"As the Golden State’s rainfall is at historic lows, blooms may not be as bountiful, so assessing the situation before you head out is even more crucial this year," the BLM said in a news release Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, some areas in Central and Southern California have received less than 20 percent of their normal precipitation this year. The temperatures and dry conditions have resulted in drier soils and vegetation.
And that can affect the growth of wildflowers.
"I think most people realize we're in a drought. When it rains a lot, we get a lot of wildflowers. Right now we have less," said Paul Gipe, organizer for the Kern chapter of the California Native Plant Society.
California certainly is in a drought, but, ironically, the Bakersfield area has received about 5 inches of rain this season, nearly 90 percent of normal. As a result, many areas in the southern valley and the Sierra foothills near Bakersfield are doing better than the BLM's news release might suggest.
"This is not one of the superbloom years," Gipe said, referring to those wet years when excess rain can bring about an explosion of color across California's chaparral and desert landscapes.
But many of Kern's foothill areas are still showing eye-catching splashes of poppy orange, lupine blue and popcorn flower white.
"The drive from Glennville up to Posey has many pastures covered with tiny white popcorn flowers and orange fiddleneck under the trees," Bakersfield resident Marcia Hirst said in a Facebook conversation Thursday.
Drought or not, some areas of the foothills are still blooming.
Two years ago, when the Greenhorn Mountains and foothills received significantly more precipitation, Hirst said, her view during the drive up into the mountains northeast of Bakersfield was even more spectacular.
But some varieties will persevere, even in drier years like 2022.
The fiddleneck always manages to bloom," she said. "Lupine, not so much."
Roberta Piazza Gordon, a business owner who lives on the upper Kern River, said Friday that lupines remained lush along the Whiskey Flat Trail outside of Kernville.
And Dick Taylor, who works as a docent with the Tejon Ranch Conservancy, said wildflowers — including fiddlenecks, blue dicks and popcorn flowers — continue to decorate parts of the 422-square-mile rancho established in 1843.
Of course, access by the public is limited on this huge chunk of private property, but the ranch's wildflowers are sometimes visible at a distance from Interstate 5 or Highway 223 east of Arvin.
L. Maynard Moe, professor emeritus with the Department of Biology at Cal State Bakersfield, said "the BLM seems to have it right, but it sort of depends on what one means by 'wildflower season.'
"Some believe it is the splashes of single-species color on the hillsides, others like the variety one sees on a hike," Moe said. "I think the splashes of color are over, but trails on the north-facing slopes in the Kern Canyon still have nice wildflowers — at least for a while."
Record-setting heat waves in early April probably don't help. But over the past two decades, the southern valley has also been seeing higher average temperatures across the board, throughout the year.
Could this warming climate alter or even eliminate this gift to the human race: the Golden Empire's mostly annual profusion of wildflower wonder?
Plant biologist Ellen Cypher has been involved in research and conservation efforts for endangered plants and animals in the Central Valley and southern Sierra foothills since 1992.
"Our native plants are adapted to California's drought cycle," Cypher said, noting that the valley's weather and rain patterns are highly variable.
Indeed wildflower seeds can remain dormant through years of drought before being reactivated by fall and spring rains, transforming arid landscapes into a sort of petal paradise.
"Climate change may shift the timing" of wildflower blooms, Cypher said, "but I don't think it will cause our wildflowers to die off."
According to the BLM, the Carrizo Plain National Monument is a popular, but remote wildflower location in San Luis Obispo County, south and west of Taft. However, due to ongoing dry conditions, the landscape is currently covered in brown grasses and extremely sparse blooms.
"Unfortunately, there is not a real show of wildflowers this season in Carrizo," Monument Manager Johna Hurl said in the BLM's news release.
"There are some small patches of goldfields visible and in higher elevations of the Temblor Mountains there are sparse incidences of hillside daisies."
Gipe's advice is to do some research and then get out to explore — responsibly.
"Don't pick the flowers," he said. "Don't lie down in them."
Wildflowers are "a true Bakersfield and Kern County asset," he said.
"Just get out between now and late summer when the flowers migrate to the higher elevations."