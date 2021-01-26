A new report showing greater use of pesticides in Kern and other Central Valley counties has rekindled a discussion about whether enough is being done to protect local communities from health risks presented by certain agricultural practices.
The state released numbers late last month indicating the total volume of pesticides applied statewide rose 1.3 percent between 2017 and 2018 to reach 209 million pounds, the second-highest total in at least 20 years. More recent figures have not been released.
Kern, one of the nation's top counties for ag production, maintained its spot as the state's second-highest user of pesticides in 2018. The county's total pesticide volume was up nearly 3 percent that year at 29.5 million pounds.
Total pounds of pesticides applied does not give a complete view of the situation, and the state Department of Pesticide Regulation emphasized Tuesday the net increase in volume belies significant improvements achieved in 2018.
Department Director Val Dolcini noted California's use of chemicals deemed safest to use rose statewide in 2018: Biopesticide use increased 3 percent and oils were up 7 percent.
"The trends are moving in the right direction," he said, adding there were significant declines in use of the most hazardous treatments in 2018. Toxic air contaminants fell 6 percent, the same as the reduction in fumigant usage, according to the report.
Environmental justice advocates view the numbers differently. Groups including the Central California Environmental Justice Network and the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment said the relatively high volume used in 2018 suggests it's time to scale back while also promoting organic farming and increasing transparency about farmers' application plans.
These groups noted in a news release that pesticide use in California disproportionately affects Hispanic families in the Central Valley, bringing risks ranging from cancer and birth defects to autism and asthma.
"These numbers are cause for great concern," Sarah Aird, co-director of Californians for Pesticide Reform, a coalition of different groups, said in the release.
"It appears clear that California agriculture is continuing down the same unsustainable path, as reliant on hazardous chemicals as we were 30 years ago," Aird wrote. "Our state’s regulators have to do more than just report these numbers. It’s time for a shift toward policies that actually reduce their use.”
But growers say the state report contains hopeful signs of progress and that 2018's relatively high rainfall was probably a big contributor to overall greater use of pesticides around the state.
A leader at the California Farm Bureau said Tuesday the report clearly shows the state is succeeding in reducing the use of carcinogens, fumigants and other hazardous materials.
Administrator Jim Houston said the increase in total volume of pesticides applied is a result of lower toxicity levels requiring application in larger volumes.
"You're going to have to do more passes over the field," he said.
The head of the Western Plant Health Association, which represents most of the fertilizer and pesticide companies in California and two other western states, said by email Tuesday that safety is a top priority for local agriculture operating under some of the nation's strictest regulations.
President and CEO Renee Pinel emphasized lower-risk chemicals such as biopesticides were on the decline in 2018 while the chemical accounting for the most tonnage that year, sulfur, is an organic pesticide.
John Moore III, president of the Kern County Farm Bureau, said the group's members have every incentive to handle pesticides safely as members of the community.
"We have the well-being of the community at heart," he said.
The state wants to support California's $50-billion agricultural community, Dolcini at the Department of Pesticide Regulation said, while also responding to communities disproportionately affected by pesticide use.
He said groups critical of the increase in chemicals applied in 2018 are the same ones that were pleased in 2019 when the state all but banned use of the highly toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos.
The agency referenced a proposal in Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget that would change the way taxes are charged in California pesticide sales. The idea is to restructure this so-called mill tax over a four-year period so that higher fees will be charged for purchases of higher-risk pesticides.