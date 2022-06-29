Personal information leaked from State DOJ firearms database

The California Department of Justice said Wednesday personal information was released to the public after it updated an online database containing information about firearms.
The update happened Monday and revealed names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses and criminal history of those who were granted or denied a concealed or carry weapons permit between 2011 to 2021. Other databases such as firearm safety certificates, assault weapons registry and others were affected as well.
Social Security numbers or financial information was not disclosed, the state attorney general’s office noted.
The department removed the private information from public view within 24 hours. The state DOJ will inform affected people. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it reached out to the state DOJ to see if Kern residents were affected, but has not heard back.
Officials also told the public that sharing personal information while possessing or using private details for an unlawful purpose could be a crime.
Residents should monitor their credit, consider freezing their credit and place a fraud alert on their credit report.