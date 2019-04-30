If you think pedaling a paddle boat around the island at Hart Lake is a piece of cake, ask Norma Tuiasosopo.
"This is the kind of exercise I haven't had in years," said the mother of three as she climbed out of a paddle boat at Hart Park with her husband and children.
After years without the availability of paddle boat and kayak rentals at Hart Park, Clagg’s Kayak Rentals is kicking off its third season of weekend-only operations at the county park.
"That was actually fun," the tired mom said. "We had a blast."
As the county of Kern continues to develop a vision for Hart Park as a prime destination for local families looking for wholesome fun in an attractive outdoor venue, Jason Clagg hopes his little entrepreneurial business is consistent with the new direction.
"I went to the county and gave them a proposal," he said. "I pay day-use fees, got a business license — and it's going great."
Clagg's Kayak Rentals charges $10 an hour for a kayak and $30 per hour for a pedal-powered paddle boat. For now, he rents only on weekends.
On Saturday, Sanjuana Garcia rented a paddle boat with her three children as her husband rowed a kayak.
"It looks like fun," she said. "We decided to try it out."
Clagg has six paddle boats and eight kayaks. But he's getting more, he said.
And if the county agrees, he'd like to put in a snack bar offering cold drinks and munchies to park visitors.
"The biggest problem I see," he said, "is the littering."
He's been working to keep the lakeshore free of litter, but it's an uphill battle.
"We find old shirts, diapers, food containers — it's bad," Clagg said.
A group of teenagers has been volunteering every few weeks to help out, he said. And they've made a huge difference.
"I let them take kayaks out for free and they clean up along the island and places that are hard to reach.
"They come back with bags filled with trash," he said.
If Clagg had his way, park rangers would focus heavily on litter enforcement. They would be out of their cars warning park-goers and making sure partiers and picnickers haul out what they carry in.
Hart Park has been described as a diamond, the crown jewel of Kern County's diverse park system.
But a decade of financial austerity left the park in need of attention.
Money is still tight, but county officials have developed a multiyear master plan for the park that has already resulted in repaired and refurbished fences, restrooms and other amenities.
"The value of that park extends way beyond those who live around it, or even those who live in the metro area," County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said at a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting earlier this year.
Not only is the park worth maintaining, he said. It's worth improving in a big way.
Thousands of Kern County residents surely agree.
