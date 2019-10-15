A person who made an alleged threat against North High School Tuesday morning has been detained and the Kern County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the situation, officials confirmed.
At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, KCSO was made aware of an alleged threat, said Angela Monroe, public information officer. The type of threat was not specified.
"The subject has been detained," Monroe explained. "We're still investigating ... we made the district and police aware of it."
Kern High School District Public Information Officer Erin Briscoe-Clark said a call was sent out to parents saying it was OK for students to come to school.
She added additional KHSD officers will be on campus Tuesday.
