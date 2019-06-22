A person was found dead Friday night in a road in the area of Elmo Highway and Driver Road near McFarland.
Kern County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to find the person suffering from traumatic wounds to the body. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Program at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.