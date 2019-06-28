The person found dead in a road in the area of Elmo Highway and Driver Road near McFarland has been identified.
Andres Villa Ayala, 24, of Delano was found by the Kern County Sheriff's Office June 21. Ayala was suffering from traumatic wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCSO identified Ayala's cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, and it was ruled a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Program at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.