A person with major injuries was flown to Kern Medical early Wednesday following an accident between two trucks on Interstate 5 in Lebec that caused a hazardous chemical spill, according to a report posted on the state's hazardous spill reporting site.
The nature of the person's injuries is unknown. Another person suffered minor injuries, the report said.
About 4,000 gallons of ferric chloride solution were spilled in the release, according to Michelle Corson of the Kern County Public Health Services Department, which includes a team that responds to chemical spills.
Corson said there was no known exposure to the chemical.
Ferric chloride is commonly used in water and sewage treatment and for etching metal, according to PubChem, a National Institutes of Health chemical database.
A truck hauling the chemical was going about 25 miles per hour north on Interstate 5 around 7:30 a.m. when it was rear-ended by another truck, said CHP Officer Richard Anthes.
CHP officers who went to the scene noticed "heavy fumes" coming from the area and stopped traffic. Anthes said officers did not have hazmat gear and waited for Kern County Fire and Kern County Environmental Health to respond.
