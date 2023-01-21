Person dies in collision with train

A person died Thursday after being involved in a collision with a commuter train near Shafter, the Kern County Fire Department reported Saturday.
It happened at 4:45 p.m. at Central Valley Highway at Madera Avenue. Firefighters found the deceased person in a vehicle with major damage.
The train conductor told firefighters there were about 60 passengers aboard. One passenger and one train employee were assessed; both declined treatment, the KCFD said in a news release.
The California Highway Patrol and Shafter Police closed the roads and the railroad company shut down rail traffic. Once a coroner arrived and finished an on-scene investigation, firefighters extricated the victim, whose name has not been released.