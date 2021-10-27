Perez says she will not seek reelection to Board of Supervisors

Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez will not run for reelection when her term ends in 2024.
She mentioned to her fellow supervisors during a meeting on Tuesday she does not plan to seek a fourth term for the seat she has held since 2012. The moment passed quickly, without further comment from either Perez or her colleagues.
On Wednesday, she declined a request for an interview.
The news comes amid widespread speculation that Perez intends to run for Assembly District 32, which is currently occupied by Ruday Salas, D-Bakersfield. In August, Perez said she would make a decision on running for the state Assembly if Salas announced his intent to seek a seat in Congress and after the maps for Assembly districts were redrawn.
Well, Salas officially filed to run against David Valadao, R-Hanford, for the 21st Congressional District last week. But, the redistricting process for the state Assembly has yet to be completed.
“It’s still undetermined whether or not she is going to seek election for AD-32, but she does want to wait for the lines to be settled,” said Perez’s field representative, Christian Romo. “That should be settled in about a month. She’s going to make a decision in the next month.”
Every 10 years, new boundaries are drawn for political offices up and down California. The process, known as redistricting, changes each district to account for updated census data. At the state level, the process is overseen by the Citizens Redistricting Commission, a 14-member body composed of Democrats, Republicans and independents.
The commission is meeting this week to discuss preliminary maps. According to Romo, the initial maps provided to the commission alter AD-32 so much Perez would not live within its borders if they were approved.
That would be a problem for Perez because state Assembly candidates must live within their districts to qualify.
Still, the commission has until Dec. 23 to approve the final maps, and they may be subjected to significant revisions over the next few weeks.
The last time Perez sought a statewide office was in 2013, when she faced off against Republican Andy Vidak in a special election for the District 16 Senate seat. She lost the seat — which is now held by Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield — by 3,084 votes out of 81,364 total.