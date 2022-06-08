Perez holds onto double-digit lead — but outcome of primary pre-ordained

The primary contest for the 35th Assembly District was always destined to be a practice run.
That's because in statewide offices, the top-two candidates proceed to the general election even if one receives more than 50 percent of the vote. In the race for the 35th, however, there are only two candidates competing: 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield family doctor Jasmeet Bains.
No matter what happens in the primary, both candidates were always destined to compete again on Nov. 8.
By the time all precinct votes (and available mail-in ballots) were counted late Tuesday night, Perez was still maintaining a double-digit lead over Bains.
As of 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, the Kern County Election Results website showed Perez with 4,260 votes, or 58.17 percent — and Bains with 3,063 votes, or 41.83 percent.
Following the release of early returns Tuesday, when the gap was even wider, Bains has been able to whittle down her opponent's 22-point lead to about 16 percentage points — a significant improvement, but still leaving a daunting hill to climb for Bains.
Election Day is traditionally a long day for candidates, but Perez said she was feeling good Wednesday.
"I'm optimistic and grateful for the community to give me a strong double digit lead, despite being outspent 5 to 1," she said.
"I will stay on my path. The community knows me and I feel really good as we move on to November."
Bains seemed unfazed by the returns.
"First, I want to thank Kern County elections officials for their hard work," she said in an email. "I also want to thank my campaign team, volunteers and everyone who has worked tirelessly in support of my candidacy over the last eight months.
"There are still many ballots left to count and I'm encouraged by these early results," the candidate said. "I will continue watching the returns as county officials finish counting ballots."
According to Kern County Elections officials, approximately 40 percent of the total votes are still outstanding. So the numbers could still change in the race for the 35th.
But it won't change the outcome.
Not until November.