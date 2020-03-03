Kern County Supervisors Leticia Perez and David Couch pulled ahead of their challengers in very preliminary election returns Tuesday while Philip Peters, the candidate preferred by retiring Supervisor Mick Gleason, led his challengers.
Meanwhile, in local congressional races, early results showed former three-term Rep. David Valadao was ahead of Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox in the 21st District race. In the 23rd District, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy enjoyed a big margin over Democratic newcomer Kim Mangone.
In the race for Bakersfield mayor, incumbent Karen Goh was way out in front of her closest challenger.
Both cannabis-related measures on the ballot Tuesday appeared headed for defeat in early election results.
Early results in both local races for state Assembly seats were favoring incumbents as Democrat Rudy Salas led Republican Todd Cotta and Vince Fong led Democrat Julie Solis in the 34th.
But these are all considered early results; state law gives county elections officials up to 30 days to complete counts and certify the results.
Check Bakersfield.com for updated election results on Wednesday, and Thursday's paper for more coverage.
