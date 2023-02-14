 Skip to main content
Perez, Alsop among new Highland Hall of Fame inductees

Kern County government leaders Leticia Perez and Ryan Alsop are among a group of seven that will be inducted along with the 1977 championship wrestling team into the Highland Hall of Fame this spring.

This year’s inductees include those who achieved success in health care and humanitarian efforts. Included in the class are Willa Crosby-Thorson, Liz Stinson Haley, Eugenia Eyherabide, Pete Gonzales and wrestling coach Joe Barton, posthumously. Barton guided the 1977 Highland wrestling team to a valley championship.

