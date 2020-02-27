Eleven people in Kern County are being monitored for coronavirus but they are considered low-risk for developing the virus, according to local health officials.
Kern County Public Health Department spokeswomen Michelle Corson said anyone who has traveled to China within the last 14 days is monitored. Their names are provided to local state health departments who then forward them to local health jurisdictions who follow their progress.
Corson said those who are high-risk for the disease would have been quarantined at the airport and wouldn’t have made it back to the United States.
“We follow up with an abundance of caution. We will monitor them for a 14-day incubation period to make sure, if they were to develop symptoms,” Corson said. “This is what public health does.”
“We don’t consider it a high risk," she said. "In fact, all of the cases we have monitored at this point, the travelers, none have fit the criteria to even be tested for Coronavirus.”
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.