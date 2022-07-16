Pending strike sign of hospitals' staffing woes

Bakersfield mother-baby nurse Daian Smith had three days off in a row recently, and she said not one passed without a call from Kern Medical asking her to come in to work.
It's gotten to the point that her union, SEIU Local 521, has scheduled a three-day strike July 26-28 over what it says are wage disparities contributing to Kern Medical's trouble retaining staff.
The staff shortage "has affected our ability to provide patients care ... that the community expects from us," said Smith, who has worked at the hospital for 19 years.
Kern Medical, which did not respond to requests for comment, faces perhaps an acute case, but other hospitals around Kern County and the state are wrestling with a profound labor shortage that, already bad enough before the pandemic, became critical during the last two years, complicating the industry's recovery from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Over at Adventist Health, regional President Daniel Wolcott made a connection between the shortage and the contract dispute his organization took public Wednesday, calling on local members to urge Anthem Blue Cross of California to raise the reimbursement rates it pays to the Roseville-based nonprofit.
At a time when hospital costs are up in not just nurse staffing but medical supplies and transportation, Wolcott said, Anthem needs to pay its fair share.
Anthem said it has offered Adventist rate increases but that they were rejected by the hospital chain. A spokesman noted the Indianapolis-based health insurer has contracts with several other Bakersfield hospitals ready to serve its members.
Wolcott said nurse staffing in particular has been hard to manage because the strain of the last two years — staff watched people get sick and too often die — have caused health care professionals to reconsider whether inpatient care is what they want to do.
Adventist, owner of hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi, has responded with higher wages, focused recruiting and deliberate efforts to honor its workers' contributions, Wolcott said. Staffing conditions seem to have improved in recent months, he added, but the mental health toll has been substantial.
"It’s just still very heavy on these health care workers,” Wolcott said.
A study sponsored by the California Hospital Association found the state's hospitals as a whole lost almost $6 billion in 2021, after losing $8.4 billion the year before, as its expenses accelerated to 15 percent greater than pre-pandemic levels.
The report by Chicago-based consulting firm Kaufman Hall concluded workforce shortages continue to drive labor-cost increases, with staff wage rates rising amid broader price increases related to supply-chain bottlenecks.
A little more than half the state's hospitals lost money in 2021, Kaufman Hall reported, as hospitals treated fewer people but hosted patients for longer durations because of more severe illness. It reported a 16 percent jump in labor expenses between 2019 and 2021, with nurse wage rates up 4 percent, non-nurse wages up 8 percent and contract labor up 86 percent.
"Higher expenses — especially for labor — are the key factor behind the growing gap between revenue and expenses," Jan Emerson-Shea, vice president of external affairs at the California Hospital Association trade group, said by email.
She noted that many health care workers have left hospital employment since the start of the pandemic in favor of less stressful positions in doctor offices, home health or outpatient care, while others have left health care altogether.
Dignity Health, with three hospital campuses in Bakersfield, is also doing what it can to keep its employees, from nurses to therapists to admissions clerks, from succumbing to burnout, local President and CEO Ken Keller said.
"Everybody has been dealing with this," he said. "The grind that they've been going through over the last year and a half has taken its toll."
As much as it can, Dignity recruits from outside the area to replace people who've left the field in search of a different work experience, he said, lamenting that Bakersfield isn't always as attractive as Los Angeles or Phoenix.
"Is it difficult? Yes. Has it been difficult? Yes," Keller added, "and it will continue to be so."
The good news, he and Wolcott agreed, is that in the last several months it has been easier to meet state-mandated nurse-to-patient ratios. Keller said local hospitals have learned better how to collaborate in order to meet local demand as a group.
That's why it's possible the strike planned for later this month at Kern Medical could have repercussions at other hospitals, Keller said.
"It'll be something that we're all keeping an eye on and working to solve for if and when that happens," he added.
SEIU Local 521 said in a July 7 news release 96 percent of the emergency room technicians, nurses, medical assistants, sanitation and nutrition workers, patient transporters, medical therapists, and social workers voted to reject the offer by Kern Medical management and to authorize an unfair labor practice strike.
It said short staffing impacts patients, especially the poor, the medically underserved, the underinsured and uninsured. The union called for more competitive wages instead of continued payment of "exorbitant fees" to contractors that supply traveling nurse services.
Until Kern Medical's starting wages rise at least 24.7 percent to match pay at hospitals like Mercy Hospital, the union stated, "the short-staffing and retention crisis will continue."