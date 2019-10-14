A man is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a car in southwest Bakersfield Sunday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, Bakersfield Police officers were patrolling the area of Larson Lane and Wilson Road when they witnessed a car strike a pedestrian. The officers immediately provided aid to the pedestrian and called for an ambulance to take him to a hospital, BPD said. The pedestrian is listed in critical condition.
The man driving the car was not injured in the collision.
BPD is working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a part in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask that anyone with information call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.