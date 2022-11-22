Pedestrian struck, killed in traffic collision on Weedpatch Highway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in which a vehicle struck and killed a man on Weedpatch Highway early Tuesday and left the scene, according to a news release.
Bakersfield CHP officers arrived at 3:20 a.m. south of Kernita Road, after getting reports of a man in the roadway, according to a news release.
A preliminary investigation shows the victim, who has not been identified, was walking within the southbound traffic lane on Weedpatch Highway and was hit by a vehicle going at an unknown speed, the news release said.
The man died at the scene, and the driver fled in an unknown vehicle, the news release added.
The potential role of alcohol or drugs in the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the CHP at 661-396-6600. The victim’s identity will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office.