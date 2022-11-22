 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian struck, killed in traffic collision on Weedpatch Highway

Slide Public Safety

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident in which a vehicle struck and killed a man on Weedpatch Highway early Tuesday and left the scene, according to a news release.

Bakersfield CHP officers arrived at 3:20 a.m. south of Kernita Road, after getting reports of a man in the roadway, according to a news release.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget