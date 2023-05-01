 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed in Oildale is identified

A Bakersfield woman who died after a car hit her in Oildale was identified Monday as Sandra Marie Gannaway.

The 59-year-old died March 22 on James Road, east of North Chester Avenue.  She was found at 10:36 p.m.

