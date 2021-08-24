You have permission to edit this article.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, sustains major injuries

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Oak and 24th streets sustained major injuries, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man was struck in the intersection by another man driving at 11:41 p.m. Monday. The motorist was cooperative and the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, the BPD said in a news release.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident, the BPD said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. The BPD asks anyone with information to call 661-327-7111.

