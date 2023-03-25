 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies

A pedestrian died Friday evening after being hit by a car at the intersection of Fourth and V streets, the Bakersfield Police Department reported.

An agency news release said the victim, an unidentified man, sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead by police who responded to the incident at 6:55 p.m.

