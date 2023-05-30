The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian Saturday on North Chester Avenue.
A preliminary investigation shows a Bakersfield man was driving on North Chester, south of East Warren Avenue when the victim walked outside of a crosswalk and into the path of the Bakersfield man’s Chevrolet SUV, CHP reported.
The driver couldn’t swerve away from the man and hit the pedestrian, who died at the scene, the CHP wrote. The motorist called law enforcement as he hit the victim and stayed on the scene while investigators arrived.
Alcohol or drugs didn’t factor into the crash, CHP wrote. However, officers are still investigating.
No arrests were made Saturday in this case.