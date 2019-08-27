A man who was walking in the 2600 block of Haley Street was struck by a car and killed Monday night.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Donald Glen Trout, 44, of Bakersfield was walking when he was hit by a car. Trout died at the scene. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
BPD did not indicate drugs, alcohol or speed were involved.
Anyone with information should contact BPD at 327-7111.
