A pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was struck by a vehicle and died Saturday.
It happened at about 5:32 p.m. Bakersfield Police said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was crossing the road outside a marked or unmarked crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle heading south.
The driver fled, but the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in an alley a few blocks away, BPD said in a news release.
BPD's Major Collision Investigation Team is investigating. Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.