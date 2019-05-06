A pedestrian who had been drinking and wandered into traffic on Highway 178 was struck by a vehicle just west of Highway 155 in the Lake Isabella area early Monday morning. He died of his injuries at the scene. The incident occurred at 2:35 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian was identified only as a 27-year-old man by California Highway Patrol.
CHP said the pedestrian's alcohol impairment appeared to be a factor in the incident.
On May 6, 2019, at approximately 0235 hours, after consuming alcoholic beverages, Party #1 (Pedestrian) was walking in the middle of the #2 lane of eastbound State Route 178 (SR-178), just west of State Route 155 (SR-155). Party #2 (Bopp) was driving Vehicle #2 (GMC) on SR-178 eastbound, just west of SR-155, at approximately 55 miles per hour. Party #2 observed Party #1 walking in the traffic lane immediately before the front of his vehicle struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision. The cause of this collision remains under investigation. Alcohol impairment for the pedestrian appears to be a contributing factor in this collision.
