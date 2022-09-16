Pedestrian safety concerns drive new sidewalk improvements in Oildale

Many of us take for granted the concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks often found on the streets where we live.
But in some parts of Oildale, such infrastructure is nearly nonexistent. And that means travel for pedestrians and people using wheelchairs and mobility scooters can be more difficult and sometimes more dangerous north of the river.
But on a half-mile section of busy Roberts Lane, an east-west arterial that cuts across the unincorporated community, the outlook for pedestrians is improving.
"We wanted to make this whole area ADA-compliant," said Jeff Flores, Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard’s chief of staff. Flores was referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability, including in the area of transportation.
"Supervisor Maggard chose this project," Flores said. "We think it improves safety and, hopefully, cuts down on accidents."
The project, called the Roberts Lane Pedestrian Path, is the last in a long line of developments spearheaded by Maggard, who is retiring in January after 20 years on the Board of Supervisors. Maggard and other members of the county board have annual access to federal block grant funds to use in their districts at their discretion — and most of the $900,000 it took to complete the "pedestrian path" came from that fund.
About $146,000 in Kern County Public Works funding made up the difference.
According to a news release from the county, Maggard requested the project because of the area's need for infrastructure improvements, but also because of pedestrian safety concerns.
The project includes nearly a half-mile of sidewalk improvements that have increased the connectivity and ADA accessibility for residents of Oildale who are dependent on active transportation to nearby community resources, such as the Rasmussen Senior Center, Teen Challenge and Omni Family Health, according to the county news release.
The construction phase began in April and was completed over the summer.
A big part of the improvement project included replacing old driveways with a more modern design. The newer design allows wheelchair users and mobility scooter riders to more easily navigate around a shortened driveway cut while remaining on a flat surface.
The old driveways are steep for pedestrians, especially those who have trouble walking or use a motorized scooter, Flores said.
Much of Oildale was built during an era when homebuilders were not required to install curbs and gutters, much less sidewalks. Walkers and wheelchair users on those many residential lanes are pushed into the street by the lack of infrastructure.
"Nowadays, when a community or subdivision is built, it's automatic," Flores said of the addition of basic infrastructure.
Kern County Public Works will celebrate the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane. Participants will gather at the northwest corner of the center’s outdoor area.
