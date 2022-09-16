 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian safety concerns drive new sidewalk improvements in Oildale

Many of us take for granted the concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks often found on the streets where we live.

But in some parts of Oildale, such infrastructure is nearly nonexistent. And that means travel for pedestrians and people using wheelchairs and mobility scooters can be more difficult and sometimes more dangerous north of the river.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases