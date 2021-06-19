Pedestrian outside crosswalk hit by vehicle, dies

A woman pushing a shopping cart in the middle of a road outside a crosswalk was hit by a vehicle Friday night and died, according to Bakersfield police.
It happened at 10:04 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Truxtun Avenue.
The female driver was not hurt and police said she remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. BPD said in a news release that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The identity of the woman who died has not been released.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.