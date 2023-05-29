The Kern County Coroner's office on Monday identified a 60-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on May 14 and died.
Pete Castaneda of Bakersfield died at 4:20 a.m. that day on Olive Drive, east of State Road in Bakersfield.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.