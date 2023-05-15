Pedestrian killed on Brundage Lane identified

The Kern County coroner’s office identified Aaron Floyd Franklin as the pedestrian who was struck and killed earlier this month on Brundage Lane.
The 22-year-old Bakersfield man died at 2:20 a.m. May 7 in the 400 block of Brundage Lane.
