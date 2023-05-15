 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian killed on Brundage Lane identified

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner’s office identified Aaron Floyd Franklin as the pedestrian who was struck and killed earlier this month on Brundage Lane.

The 22-year-old Bakersfield man died at 2:20 a.m. May 7 in the 400 block of Brundage Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases