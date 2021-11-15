Pedestrian killed on Auburn Street identified

The Kern County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday.
Bakersfield resident Alonso Delarosa, 48, was struck in the 4200 block of Auburn Street and died at the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 153,681
Deaths: 1,733
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 143,348
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 94.1
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.8
Updated: 11/12/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.