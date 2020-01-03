Michael Magellan Hanash, 41 of Bakersfield, died Thursday after he was hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 178, west of the Bernard Street overpass.
Hanash was pronounced dead at the scene.
