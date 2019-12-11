A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Sunday night has been identified as 24-year-old Gabrielle Arroyo, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
The incident occured at 11:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Columbus Street. Arroyo was transported to Kern Medical where she died of her injuries.
