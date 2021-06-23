Pedestrian killed after being struck by a car on Bernard Street

A pedestrian died Tuesday evening after being struck by a car at the intersection of Bernard and Baker streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The 55-year-old man, who was not identified, was crossing Bernard Street in a marked crosswalk at about 9:15 p.m., the CHP reported. It stated Robert Ramirez Camacho, 48, was driving the 2009 Chevrolet Impala that struck the man.
The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Kern Medical, where he was later pronounced dead.
CHP responded and investigated the crash. It reported Camacho was traveling at 35 mph and did not see the man. Drugs, alcohol and distraction do not appear to be a factor in the crash, the agency stated.